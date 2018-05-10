New videos aim to train businesses to accommodate veterans, other patrons with service dogs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - New videos aim to train businesses and employees so they can better accommodate veterans and other patrons that have service dogs.

Watch the videos below.

American Humane and Mars Petcare produced the two videos, which provide need-to-know information about service dogs and share the importance of service dogs through a veteran's experience.

According to a study by American Humane, nearly seven in 10 of retail employees said they never received training from their employer on the questions they are legally allowed to ask customers to verify an animal is a service dog. The videos provide information about properly and lawfully assisting customers with service dogs.

“There is a great deal of confusion around service dogs that can lead to discrimination against our nation’s veterans and others with disabilities,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “By providing business owners and employees with the key information they need to properly serve those who have served our country and those who need our help and understanding, we hope to improve access for those with legitimate service dogs and reduce the possibility of public confrontation.”

