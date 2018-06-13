New Washtenaw County homeowners find artillery shell while cleaning out previous owner's belongings

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - A possible live military artillery shell was discovered in Washtenaw County when new homeowners cleaned out the previous owner's belongings, police said.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad were called to a home in Struthers Road in Sharon Township for a possible live artillery shell found in the basement.

The residents said they recently bought the home and were cleaning out the previous owner's belongings when they found what appeared to be an artillery shell in a box.

The homeowners called 911, and a trooper from the MSP Brighton Post went to the home. The trooper secured the building and called the bomb squad.

Officials from the bomb squad identified the shell as a 75 mm high-explosive round. They also found two fuses that were stored in the box with the round, police said.

The round was removed from the scene and rendered safe, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.