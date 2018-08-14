New York man charged in old Detroit homicide, sexual assault cases

DETROIT - A 65-year-old New York man faces charges in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Detroit in 2000 and a murder in 2003.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, James Matthews, of Bronx, N.Y., lived in Detroit at the time of the crimes. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while armed with a knife in his house in the 15000 block of Dolphin.

Matthews also is accused of killing 40-year-old Marchella Robinson in 2003.

From the Prosecutor's Office:

Sex assault case

On July 12, 2000 at 6:30 a.m. Matthews told a 50-year-old female acquaintance that he wanted her to come to his house in the 15000 block of Dolphin to talk. Once inside it is alleged that Matthews became violent and sexually assaulted the woman while armed with a knife. After the assault he restrained the victim and left the room. While he was in another part of the house the victim was able to escape and call 911. Matthews was arrested at the scene, and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

In 2000 a warrant request was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the victim was unable to appear for the required interview, and the case was later closed. In January 2018 new forensic evidence was developed, and the victim was contacted and interviewed. As a result WCPO, on April 19, 2018, a not in custody warrant for Matthews for two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree was charged while he was residing in New York State.

Murder case:

In February 2018, the Detroit Police Department presented the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with a not in custody warrant request for James Matthews in connection with the murder of Ms. Robinson. It is alleged that forensic evidence in the 2000 Criminal Sexual Conduct case links Matthews to the 2003 homicide case. On July 31, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Matthews with first-degree premeditated murder.

Matthews was arrested by New York law enforcement authorities on April 19 and refused to waive extradition in New York. On July 23, Matthews was arraigned on the governor’s warrant in New York and on August 6, 2018. On the same day after the extradition hearings concluded, Mathews left New York state and was transported to Michigan on Aug. 12.

Matthews was arraigned on August 14, 2018 t 10:30 a.m. before 36th District Court Magistrate Millicent Sherman. The probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.; the preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Both hearings are before Judge Deborah Lewis Langston in 36th District Court. He received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Meanwhile, Matthews is suspected in three murders in Texas and one in New York. Officials said he might have killed six people across Michigan, Texas and New York.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.