New York man with gun, marijuana in car flees Detroit police, crashes into church

DETROIT - A 26-year-old New York man is accused of having a gun and marijuana in his car when he fled Detroit police and crashed into a church on Detroit's west side.

Ahmed Nagi, of Lackawanna, New York, is accused of failing to stop at a crosswalk around 1:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Stoepel Street and West Chicago. Officers followed Nagi's car and activated the overhead lights when they saw him commit another traffic violation, police said.

Nagi briefly stopped for police, but then fled the location at a high speed, police said. Officers ended the pursuit when Nagi reached dangerous speeds, according to authorities.

Police said Nagi continued to flee and crashed into a church in the 9500 block of Stoepel Street. His car erupted in flames, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the scene and helped Nagi and three male passengers, ages 26, 20 and 17, out of the vehicle. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said they found a handgun and marijuana inside the car.

Nagi is charged with two counts of second-degree fleeing and eluding, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Nagi will be arraigned in the hospital, police said.

