Newly discovered report paints dark portrait of former Troy city manager

TROY, Mich. - Former Troy City Manager Brian Kischnick has had an eventful year.

He pleaded no contest to assaulting a woman who worked for him in Clawson in March, and a judge raised his bond after discovering he'd reached out to the victim after the assault, violating his bond conditions.

Now, there are more damning reports involving Kischnick. A 500-plus-page report was done for the Troy City Council by a Troy law firm as it started investigating Kischnick's conduct in office in 2016.

Local 4 received the report as part of a Freedom of Information request, and it spells out in great detail a city manager who the council wanted to act as a CEO, but who other city employees discovered acted more like a free-spending tyrant.

While on the job, Kischnick made more than $200,000 per year, including benefits. The report said the investigation started because a number of Troy city employees noticed Kischnick spending city money improperly and felt his wrath for pointing it out.

A department head is quoted as saying, "Called up to Brian's office and was yelled at for about 15 minutes. I should not question the city manager. He knows all the policies. He can make a decision to buy anything without quotes or follow procedure. I was told that I'd better get on board with how things are going to be and to lose my attitude."

Some of the concerning spending decisions:

Getting passes to Troy recreational facilities for his mother-in-law and other family members exceeding $1,000.

Having the city pay $1,500 to repair a car Kischnick hit with a city vehicle, even though the city has no-fault insurance and should have only paid the other driver's deductible.

Kischnick's contract gave him a monthly stipend to drive his own car for city business, but he was using city motor pool vehicles and even had the City Council buy him a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

He apparently purchased thousands of dollars in cellphone equipment from Sprint when the city has a contract with Verizon.

Kischnick is quoted as saying, "OK, we spend that much on pencils."

"Another characterized his behavior at times with department heads as a 'blow-up attack behavior that has never been experienced in her career,'" attorney Craig Lange, who investigated the case, said.

Although Kischnick hired an employee without following procedure and did things the investigator said violated the city charter and the state constitution, he did not recommend Kischnick be fired. Lange left that decision to the City Council.

The City Council kept him on the job, even though when he was arrested last March, the council held an emergency Sunday meeting to fire him.

