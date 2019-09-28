Newly released floating tent for campers criticized as 'unsafe'

DETROIT - A camping company has released a product it is calling "the future of camping."

However, the product is facing sharp criticism from consumers. Some are hailing it as "Doordash for hungry bears." Others believe the product is unsafe.

It's a floating tent so you can sleep on water. The floating tent has been creating buzz on social media. One Twitter user said, "I don't think the point of camping is having no clue where you are when you wake up."

Another said, "Oh great, a new way to die in the woods."

