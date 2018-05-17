NFL could soon adopt a new national anthem policy

As early as next week the NFL could adopt a new national anthem policy.

This comes after several player protests, that took place during the national anthem, at NFL games during the 2017 season caused quite the discussion among league executives, team owners and fans.

President Trump even weighed in on the discussion multiple times during the season.

During several of the protests players decided to take a knee while the anthem was being preformed.

There were no formal talks of an anthem policy change from team owners at the annual league meeting that took place in March, however the topic is expected to be brought up during next week's spring meeting in Atlanta.

After the annual league meeting in March, Lions Team President Ron Wood said a policy describing what a player can or cannot do during the national anthem should be developed.

Right now, current NFL policy states players should be on the field for the anthem, but there is no directive that requires players to stand.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com for updates

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.