NFL players distribute free cleats to kids in Detroit

DETROIT - “Cleats are really expensive. I have three football players,” said Nichelle Cane.

She is grateful for Detroit's Sound Mind Sound Body Foundation. The organization just gave out free cleats and mouthguards. It also gave kids the opportunity to meet NFL players.

There was a catch, however, to getting the free cleats.

"They had to make a dream, in spite of their circumstances," said Curtis Blackwell, of the Sound Mind Sound Body Foundation.

The idea behind the event is what pushed the big-time NFL players, who were once on the same youth football teams as the kids to participate.

"Kids start small knowing they have a bigger dream farther down the line,” said Nick Perry, NFL free agent.

Michigan Wolverine Michael Onwenu was also at the event. "If you want to be an astronaut, that dream supports drive, passion to do what you want to do," Onwenu said.

For many parents, the event provided help.

“We need help. It is not easy to buy cleats and all the things they are supplying for us here today,” said Gary Conner, the father of player.

The cleats are helping put a smile on the faces of many kids.

Conner said that the event helped guide students in the right direction.

