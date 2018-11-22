NFL players host Thanksgiving dinner in Corktown

DETROIT - Quite a night for several Detroit police athletic league families as former pal players Allen Robinson and Dion Sims, now in the NFL with the Bears, hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for them at the New Pal HQ at the corner of Ballpark in Corktown.

Detroit police officers, former NFL players and their moms served a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal for some less fortunate families.

"It's very important to give back," said Classie Massey, mother of NFL player Dion Sims.

"I'm a little uneasy, with the Thanksgiving game tomorrow but for Allen Robinson and Dion Sims to give back shows you what they mean to the community," said Ron Rice, a former Detroit Lion.

The event is also about the interactions between the youth football players and former pros. They share lessons about life and learning, which makes for a memorable holiday.

Deonte Sparks, a Detroit Pal, said their favorite part of the night is, "hearing lots of great speeches about how we all come together and how we're like a village."

"It feels great, to get out of the house, get to talking, that's what I think Thanksgiving is about," said Detroit Pal Payton Allen.

