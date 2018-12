NHL Department of Player Safety: Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi suspended

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct.

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has been suspended for two games following unsportsmanlike conduct against the Colorado Avalanche's Matt Calvert, the NHL Department of Player Safety tweeted Monday evening.

Calvert is a left winger for the Avalanche.

