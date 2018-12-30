Nice day does not equal nice water conditions, Coast Guard warns

DETROIT - The U.S. Coast Guard has a warning after a family became stranded for hours while kayaking on the Detroit River.

All hands were on deck Friday night as the Coast Guard searched for the four kayakers, who found themselves stranded on an island near Grosse Ille. One of those kayakers was a 5-year old-girl.

“The Coast Guard had a quick response and we're fortunate and blessed that (the family members) were saved,” Lt. Justin Bommer said.

He said the 5-year-old, her parents and a family friend decided to go kayaking in the Detroit River Friday, but the current was very strong, so they couldn't get back to their launch point at Lake Erie Metropark.

“We think they became stranded around 3 p.m. on the island and then called 911 around 6:30,” Bommer said. “The air temperature was around 40 degrees and the water temperature about 34 degrees. Hypothermia can set in quickly, especially in small children.”

Hypothermia set in for the 5-year-old girl. It was also dark outside and hard to spot the group, but they had one thing going for them.

“They had an SOS emergency light that they were able to turn on, to signal the rescuers, and they also had the supplies to make a bonfire, which helped the rescue crews because they could see the flames,” Bommer said.

An aircrew got them off the island and to an area hospital.

“We don't even want to think about what could happen,” Bommer said, had the family not had the survival kit.

Officials said everyone will be OK, but it's a reminder that a nice day outside doesn't equal a nice day on the water.

