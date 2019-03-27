Nine dogs removed from West Bloomfield home

WEST BLOOMFIELD - Animal control officers from Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center recovered nine dogs from a home in the 5300-block of Hauser Way in West Bloomfield on March 18.

The officers responded to the address after receiving information that there may be several dogs

there connected to the case of 33 dogs who were seized recently from Aaron Moishe Cemetery in

Roseville by Macomb County Animal Control.

RELATED: 33 dogs living in unsanitary conditions rescued from Roseville home in cemetery

Linking both groups of dogs is a woman who claimed to be running a rescue out of a garage at the Roseville cemetery.

The 51-year-old woman at the center of the investigation does not own the West Bloomfield home, but

resides there. She is cooperating with investigators. State law does not require a license to operate an

animal rescue.

Local ordinances, however, determine how many and what kind of animals may be kept on a property. If investigators conclude any of the dogs were abused or neglected, they will request charges.

To view all pets available for adoption at the Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center, go

to OakGov.com/PetAdoption.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.