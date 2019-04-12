Ninth annual SJ5K taking place May 5 at Canton High School

DETROIT - The ninth annual Super Jess 5k, or SJ5K, is taking place this year on Sunday, May 5th at 8 a.m. at the Canton High School Varsity Football Field.

The event is a student-organized 5k or one mile run/walk that brings financial and community support to five families that are in desperate need.

All five families are members of the Plymouth-Canton community and include students, parents, and former PCC-S staff.

Last year, the event had over 3,000 community members attend and show their support; this year, organizer's intend to have a record number of participants come out to the race.

You can register at SJ5K.org by April 15 for a guaranteed T-shirt. If you’re unable to attend, you can still make a difference by donating or sponsoring.

More information about the event’s history and impact or this year’s recipient families is available on the website, sj5k.org.

You can also contact sj5kcommunity@gmail.com with any questions.



