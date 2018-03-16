No backpacks allowed Friday at Romulus High School after threat

ROMULUS, Mich. - Backpacks are not allowed Friday at Romulus High School after the school received a threat.

In a statement Thursday night, leaders at the Romulus Community Schools district said the high school received a non-credible threat. Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, no backpacks of any kind will be allowed at the high school on Friday. Moreover, everyone will have to go through a metal detector before entering the building.

"This is proper protocol to ensure the safety of our staff and students. All individuals will be required to go through metal detection prior to entering the building," reads a statement from the school district.

