No charges after Michigan sheriff accidentally leaves gun at school

SHEPHERD, Mich. - Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a county sheriff who accidentally left a loaded service weapon in a Michigan school gym locker room.

The Mecosta County prosecutor’s office recently made the determination after being asked to review the case by the Michigan attorney general’s office. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main apologized after leaving his backup gun at Shepherd Middle School last month, calling his mistake inexcusable.

Main said he used the school locker room to change from street clothes into uniform. Main said he believed the gun was in his bag, but a sixth grader later found it and told a teacher.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports the gun was found on a bathroom stall toilet paper holder.

