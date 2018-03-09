No fatalities reported after snowsquall causes more than 30-car pileup on I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - It only took a matter of minutes Friday before a snowsquall on I-94 in Jackson County sent cars slamming into each other and backed up traffic for miles.

That crash shut down westbound I-94 for hours and it involved more than 30 cars.

Several 911 calls were made through the Jackson County 911 center to inform dispatchers about the multi-car crash.

“Just keep my kids safe,” Kaleigh Cutler said.

That’s all mother of three could think about. She was involved in the chain reaction crash.

"It was basically a whiteout. I could probably only see like 50 yards in front me,” Cutler said.

But she said that was not enough distance to see the sea of brake lights in front of her.

“I threw on the parking brake and I just slid into the back of the semi,” she said.

Mike Bearden was also involved in the crash. He believes his car is totaled.

“A guy was coming to get over and apparently he slid out and hit the back of my car and spun me around,” Bearden said. “I was hit in the rear and then in the front. It’s completely caved all the way in. It pushed into the engine, it’s probably totaled, I would have to guess."

Meanwhile, Cutler is counting her blessings.

“I mean nobody hit their heads, the airbags didn’t even deploy, so I would say overall we came out pretty well,” she said.

Police said there were no fatalities or serious injuries from this accident.

