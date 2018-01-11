No injuries at Zion Church in Troy after shooting

TROY, Mich. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he fired a single round into Zion Church on Livernois Avenue, police said.

No injuries were reported, as the church was empty at the time. Authorities said they believe the man arrested may be mentally unstable. He has no prior history with police.

It is unknown if the man will face charges or be sent for psychiatric evaluation when the case is presented to the prosecutor's office.

