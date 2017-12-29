No quick fix expected for flooding caused by water main break on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - An icy mess on Detroit's west side isn't going away anytime soon after a water main break caused multiple cars to get stuck in flooded streets.

Officials said it will be awhile before the flooding at Collingwood and Holmur streets gets cleaned up. The breaks aren't quick fixes, and crews have been spread out all over the area to fix multiple problems.

"I've got to wait another couple of hours just to get it towed off," Dre Thomas said.

Thomas' girlfriend drove the car into the slush and water early Thursday morning, and the car has been stuck ever since.

"I've been thinking about the car all night, wondering how to get it out and who's going to get it out," Thomas said.

A tow truck company came to retrieve the car from the ice, but needed heavier equipment to get the job done. That means the car was stuck in the street for another couple of hours as crews work around it.

"They need another flatbed so they can pull it out like a repo instead of just hooking it -- it's all frozen under there," Thomas said. "They can't hook it."

It's a major hassle that comes with a heavy price tag.

"Time and money," Thomas said. "I mean, I couldn't go to work because I use this car to go to work."

Crews have drained a lot of the water from the street, and salt trucks are taking care of the slick spots. But there's still work to be done to fix the break for good. It isn't expected to be completed until the weekend.

Drivers trapped in flooded street

The flooding at Collingwood and Holmur streets flooded streets trapped motorists during their Thursday morning commute.

Two vehicles became stranded in the flooded street.

Authorities believe the freezing temperatures were partly responsible for the water main break that caused the flooding.

Here are videos from the scene:

