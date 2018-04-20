No serious injuries reported after semi truck barrels into Clarkston dental office

CLARKSTON, Mich. - It’s a scene witnesses say is a script out of a movie: A semi truck crashed into a dental office in the middle of downtown Clarkston.

Kamini Kapoor was one of the many in the office at the time of the crash.

“I heard a big explosion and I thought the machine exploded,” Kapoor, with Clarkston Village Dental, said.

Seconds later, she realized it wasn’t the machine, but the semi resting in her office.

“There were me, the patient, my assistant and two of my staff, but we all got out,” Kapoor said.

The truck narrowly missed Angie Brennan and her co-worker at the front desk.

“We heard the bang, so I turned around and looked and then she saw the semi truck, coming towards us, and she said, 'Run,' so we ran as far as we could run, and we got pinned in the back of the room. The truck was literally a couple of feet in front of us,” Brennan said.

Witnesses said the truck was speeding down Main Street when it ran a red light and hit two cars, before it crashed into the dental office.

“My sister screamed, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' It was something like out of the movie; the semi was completely out of control. He was heading straight towards us,” Carolyn Frericks said.

No one was seriously hurt.

“One of them walked out, and the other one, he went to the hospital, the driver, because he was pinned still in the truck,” Brennan said.

