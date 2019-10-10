Nobody cooperates after deputies identify 7 people involved in Pontiac shooting, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. - Deputies investigating a shooting at a bullet-riddled home in Pontiac said three men, three girls and a toddler were inside, but nobody answered the door or cooperated with authorities.

Oakland County deputies were called at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of Highland and Ditmar avenues.

While checking the area, deputies said they noticed a home with multiple bullet holes in the front and side. They could hear a television on inside the home and saw multiple vehicles in the driveway, according to authorities.

Nobody answered when deputies knocked at the door, police said. Authorities forced entry into the home because they feared there might be a gunshot victim inside, according to officials.

Police said there were seven people inside -- three men, ages 29, 20 and 19, and four girls, ages 17, 17, 16 and 2. Nobody could explain why they didn't answer the door or why they hadn't called authorities, police said.

None of the residents cooperated with the investigation, deputies said. Police said the occupants told them they didn't know who was responsible for the gunfire.

One of the residents was involved in a shooting less than a week ago in north Pontiac, according to authorities.

Deputies said they found multiple shell casings from two different calibers of firearms in the street in front of the house.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

