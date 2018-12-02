Noel Night welcomes thousands amid heightened security

DETROIT - Thousands of people invaded Midtown Detroit for the annual Noel Night on Saturday. This year, there were more security officers because of a scare last year.

Some call Noel Night the official start to the Holiday season.

“I think people forget the true meaning of Christmas and it’s more than just giving (presents to) kids,” Aurelia Jaworski said.

Jaworski said Christmas doesn’t start for her family until Noel night.

Saturday marked the 46th annual Noel Night in Midtown Detroit. It’s a night of stopping by local museums, great music performances and family-friendly activities.

Last year, police shut down the event early, after a shooting. Four people were wounded including a 4-year-old boy.

That’s why police officers are posted throughout Midtown this year.

“We have a number of law enforcement officials out here, both from the public and private sector, probably our largest presence we have ever had before,” said Annmarie Borucki with Midtown Detroit Inc.

The event did issue a 10 p.m. curfew for youth 17 years old or younger unless they are with an adult.



