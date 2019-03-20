Noose found hanging in Fiat Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights, officials say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officials are investigation a case of possible racial intimidation at the Fiat Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights after a noose was discovered hanging in the Ram truck plant.

The noose was found at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, better know as SHAP.

The incident happened last month, officials said.

Workers inside the plant aren't allowed to talk on camera, but Local 4 was told they're offended and disgusted that this type of racist incident would happen at their workplace.

"The incident at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in February was the subject of an exhaustive investigation conducted by external investigators," FCA leaders said in a statement. "Although we have been unable to identify the person responsible, if and when that person is identified, their relationship with the company will be terminated."

The UAW and local leaders are also reacting to the incident and talking about other racially motivated incidents that the Sterling Heights Police Department investigated.

