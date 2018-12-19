Nortel Lanes Bowling Alley fire in Monroe: Cause still undetermined

MONROE, Mich - Monroe fire officials are still unable to determine what caused a fire at Nortel Lanes Bowling Alley earlier this month.

Lieutenant Thomas Ford of the Monroe Fire Department, ATF, MSP, Private Insurance Investigator and Insurance Engineers, that the exact cause and origin could not be established due to the massive destruction by the fire.

Employee and witness accounts, as well as video evidence from inside and outside the bowling alley, corroborated the investigation's findings.

The bowling alley was destroyed by the fire. Thankfully, no one was inside the building and no injuries were reported.

Nortel Lanes opened in Monroe in 1961. The alley had about 70 lanes.

"This is one of the older buildings in Monroe," said Monroe Fire Chief Rob Wight "It's an icon. It's a tragic loss."

