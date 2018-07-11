North American Unicycling Convention and Championships back home in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The North American Unicycling Convention and Championships are happening all over Metro Detroit.

The Unicycling Convention and Championships started in 1973 in Waterford. The event is back home this year and the competition consists of events similar to track, freestyle and jumping, all while riding unicycles.

The participants are competing in the North American Championships. The mountain unicycling event took place in Northville on Wednesday.

Check out more info about the events here.

