North Carolina woman warns about 'pedicure disaster' that caused serious foot infection

DETROIT - A North Carolina woman is warning everyone about a pedicure procedure she says caused a serious infection in her foot.

The woman posted a photo on Facebook, and it's going viral. She said a callus cutter was used during the pedicure, and she ended up infected with cellulitis. She's recovering but might be on medication for the rest of her life.

Callus cutters are illegal in North Carolina.

Local 4's Paula Tutman took a look at what's allowed in Michigan and how residents can protect themselves.

The employees at Woodhouse Day Spa in Downtown Detroit are experts in luxury, but they're also experts in safety. Manicures and pedicures are serious business because there are opportunities to accidentally pierce the skin.

The consumer has to know how to read a salon for cleanliness clues the minute they walk through the door.

People can catch include MRSA and hepatitis from pedicures, blood-borne infections from barbershops and sexually transmitted diseases from waxing.

Cleanliness is the key, and so is following the law. There are no such things as helpers, assistants, apprentices or team members in training without a license. Customers can look for a posted license or ask to see them.

There are specific tools that can and cannot be used by law. Blades and pumice stones can't be used unless they are one-customer use.

When a shop is busy, customers should watch to see where implements are being quickly pulled from. It's a vital clue as to how the business operates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.