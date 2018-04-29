North Halsted Road to close at Maple Road in West Bloomfield Monday

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close the north half of the Halsted Road intersection at Maple Road in West Bloomfield Township Monday.

The closure is for improvements to the intersection as part of the ongoing Maple Road project between Drake and Halsted roads.

The intersection is expected to reopen mid-May.

Detours have been set up for traffic that utilizes northbound and southbound Halsted Road north of Maple Road:

The detour for southbound Halsted Road traffic is westbound Walnut Lake Road to southbound Haggerty Road to eastbound Maple Road and back to Halsted Road.

The detour for northbound Halsted Road is eastbound Maple Road to northbound Drake Road to westbound Walnut Lake Road and back to Halsted Road.

Once the north half of the intersection is complete, Dan's Excavating, the contractor for the Maple Road project, is expected to close the south half of the Halsted Road intersection at Maple Road.

