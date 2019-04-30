Northern Michigan lake house destroyed by fire

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A fire destroyed a lake house and claimed the life of a family dog in Northern Michigan on Monday afternoon.

Grand Traverse fire crews responded to a house fire on West Silver Lake Road on Monday afternoon. The owner of the home was the only person inside at the time and was able to get out safely, WPBN reports.

The homeowner told WPBN that his dog was not able to make it out alive.

Officials shut down part of the road for several hours while they battled flames. The fire destroyed the lake house, caught nearby trees on fire, spread to a neighboring home and melted siding on two others.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation.

