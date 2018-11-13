Northern Michigan's Boyne Mountain Resort opens for skiing and riding on Friday.

Lifts begin spinning at 9 a.m. with slopes open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The slopes open for the weekend are Victor, Pierson, Hemlock, McLouth and Boyneland.

The Victor, Mountain Express and Boyneland lifts will operate open to close each day.

After closing slopes at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Boyne Mountain will reopen on Thanksgiving Day and remain open through the holiday weekend.

The current plan is to again close at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25 to resume snowmaking, and then open for the season on Friday, Nov. 30.



