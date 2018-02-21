Northville issues Boil Water Advisory effective at 11:30 p.m.

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - A Boil Water Advisory was issued for Northville and will go into effect at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to remain in effect for two days.

City officials said a valve will be repaired and that customers may experience a reduction or loss of water pressure.

Northville Township residents and business will not be affected.

Boil water before using

Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using, officials said.

Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for a significant time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.

Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

