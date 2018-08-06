Northville police: 12-year-old girl says strange man followed her to her Novi home

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Police in Northville are investigating the report of an unknown man following a 12-year-old girl to her home in Novi.

Police said they received the report about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The girl said she was on her way home from Cooke School, which is on Taft Road just north of 8 Mile Road, when she noticed a stranger following her. He followed her to her home in Novi.

The man's vehicle was described as a blue four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this needs to contact Northville police at 248-349-1234.

