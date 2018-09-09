Northville Township police search for suspect in CVS armed robbery

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Northville Township police are asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy located at 44300 Five Mile Road that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The suspect had a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. He robbed the CVS Pharmacy wearing wearing red and black clothing, a hood, mask and gloves, police said. No customers were inside the store while the robbery took place.

Officers responded to the robbery and encountered the suspect. They chased the suspect on foot into a wooded area where they lost sight of him. The suspect was last seen in the area of Five Mile Road and Shelton Road.

The suspect was later spotted in the same area hours later shirtless. Additional efforts involving neighboring police agencies were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The incident is similar to another CVS armed robbery in Northville Township that happened on Sept. 4.

If you have any information, contact Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

