Northville Township police detain person after home invasion; search continues

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man after a home invasion Wednesday morning in Northville Township.

The home invasion was reported about 6 a.m. in the area of Winchester Drive and Six Mile Road. Police are looking for a man with an average build who was wearing a motorcycle helmet and dark clothing.

Northville Township police have detained a person, but are still searching the area. Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity in the area.

The homeowner confronted the intruder inside the home.

"He likely entered (the home) through an unsecured garage door," said Lt. Mike Burrough. "The homeowner confronted him. There was a tussle. Some minor injuries to the homeowner, but he's OK, generally speaking."

Burrough said it's unclear if anything was stolen from the home.

Anyone with information on this home invasion needs to contact Northville Township police.

