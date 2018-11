Northville Township police are looking for the suspect who fled the scene while a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Seven Mile and Clement Road.

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP - Northville Township police are looking for the suspect who fled the scene while a traffic stop was being conducted in the area of Seven Mile and Clement Road.

According to police, two people initially fled the scene during the traffic stop. One suspect is in custody and another is still being sought by police.

The missing suspect is described as a black man in his 30s wearing all black.

