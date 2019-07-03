Northville Township police searching for missing man with Autism

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. - Right now, Northville Township police are searching for a missing man with Autism.

21-year-old Akash Patel left his home for a walk around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He never returned.

He was last seen on Tournament Drive near the Northville Hills Golf Club near Six Mile and Beck.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue polo underneath, gray shorts and gray New Balance shoes.

If you’ve seen him, call 911 or Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.



