Northville Township supervisor says old psychiatric hospital property has not been sold

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - There were murmurs around Northville Township that the township was prepared to sell the old psychiatric hospital property to Northville Downs and relocate the racetrack there.

On Tuesday, the township supervisor decided to address the talks.

"It's frustrating because what happens is the rumors seem to take on a life of their own, and because they get spread, they get credibility and they shouldn't," Northville Township Supervisor Bob Nix said.

Nix said the property isn't being sold to Northville Downs. He said voters approved the township buying all 300-plus acres of the psychiatric hospital in 2009, and a key to that was making sure it would be used for the public, such as a park or rec center.

Demolition on the property started this year, and asbestos abatement is ongoing. Nix said more asbestos has been found than officials anticipated, and the demolition costs are higher than expected.

"Why is there a lot of asbestos? We had trespassers and scrappers coming and tearing up this building, even though we had our police trying to patrol it," Nix said. "They rip all of this up. It creates friable asbestos that's in the atmosphere all over."

The biggest eyesore, a seven-story building, will come down, as will one of the lower buildings this year. The rest will have to be tackled over time as financing permits, officials said.

One of the issues up for discussion is building a fire department substation on two acres of the property for the township's advanced life support crews. At this point, that's just a suggestion.

