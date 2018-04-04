Authorities search for gunman after robbery; Northville and Canton townships under shelter-in-place

A woman was shot Tuesday night during a robbery at a Salvation Army store in Canton prompting a manhunt and a "shelter-in-place" for Northville Township.

The shooting happened at the store on Joy Road. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating an attempted carjacking and a successful carjacking nearby.

The suspect fled and crashed at Sheldon and Five Mile Road.

The entirety of Northville Township and Canton Township is under a "shelter-in-place." Residents are advised to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity to 911.

The suspect was described as black, about 50 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green jacket. He is armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.