Northwestern Indiana city gets 25 inches of snow in 3 days

LAPORTE, Ind. - The National Weather Service says more than 25 inches (63.5 centimeters) of snow have fallen near the northwestern Indiana city of LaPorte over three days.

It says the lake-effect snow pushed by northwesterly winds coming off Lake Michigan dumped 25.1 inches (63.75 centimeters) at a measuring point 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) southwest of the city over 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The weather service says more than 17 inches (43 centimeters) of snow were measured in Stevensville and Buchanan, Michigan.

The LaPorte County Herald-Argus reported county and LaPorte city offices closed by noon Friday because of the heavy snow. Several school districts in the area also were closed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.