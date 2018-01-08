Not as frigid, but snow on the way

DETROIT - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan.

Snow and slush are growing concerns Sunday night and early Monday morning as frigid air moves away.

Snow mixed with some sleet arrives in the Detroit areas West and South Zones (Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw Counties) between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET. Then it turns to all light snow after 10 p.m. ET and overtakes all of the region.

Anyone outdoors, like hockey fans filing out of LCA after the Red Wings-Rays game, must use extreme caution while driving and walking. Roads and sidewalks become more snowy and slushy by midnight and, especially, during the wee hours of Monday morning and the start of Mondays AM rush hour.

The most treacherous moments will occur between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday.

Between 1 and 4 inches of snow is possible by the end Monday morning's commute. Higher amounts -- 2 to 4 inches -- are more likely in Motown, southern Oakland and Macomb counties, Livingston County and along I-69 corridor. Between 1 and 3 inches of new snow is more likely Downriver and in Lenawee and Monroe counties. Washtenaw and western Wayne counties will receive 2 to 3 inches.

Tuesday will be sunnier and remain seasonable. Daytime temps will be near 30°F or a bit more.

Wednesday and Thursday become much milder. Thawing will occur with highs near 40°F Wednesday and near 45°F Thursday! Showers, including rain, possible.

Friday and Saturday, the start of Auto Show 2018's media week, will be chillier and sunnier. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.

