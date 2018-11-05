Not Worth The Headache

Every driver has a horror story about a long commute to and from work. But some are taking drastic steps to get around the frustration.

A new survey found one in five workers have left a job to find one closer to home.

The survey was done by Robert Half International, a staffing agency.

"We found 23% of workers leave a job because of the commute," said Dawn Fay of Robert Half Intl.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average commuter now spends close to an hour a day getting to and from work

"When you think about it, a commute can be very stressful. It can really play not only not your performance at work, but really into your work/live balance as well too, and you do it everyday," Fay said.

