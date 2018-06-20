Novi could be next Metro Detroit city to join SMART bus system

NOVI, Mich. - The city of Novi could be the next in Metro Detroit to welcome the SMART bus system.

Novi Mayor Bob Gatt is looking to make a joint presentation with SMART to City Council as soon as next month.

Currently, passengers are dropped off at 12 Mile and Haggerty roads near the Farmington Hills border.

By joining SMART, passengers would be dropped off closer to the Twelve Oaks Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Opting into SMART also would add a 1-mill property tax to fund the system.

