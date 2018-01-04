Novi couple to be sentenced in deaths of 5 immigrants in house fire

Five people were killed in a house fire Jan. 31, 2016 in Novi, Mich. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Lawyers for a Michigan couple who owned a home where five immigrants died say the fire was a tragic accident that doesn't justify years in prison.

Roger Tam and his wife, Ada Mei Lei, are returning to federal court Thursday.

A teenager and four men from Mexico were in the U.S. illegally and working together at Kim's Garden restaurant in Novi. The five died in 2016 while living in the basement of Tam's Novi home.

The victims were:

Leonel Alvarado Rodriguez, 18, from Lagos De Marino, Jalisco, Mexico

Pablo Alvaro Encino, 23, from Ocosingo, Chiapas, Mexico

Miguel Nunez Diaz, 23, from Las Choapas, Vera Cruz, Mexico

Brayan Alexis Medina Contreras, 16, from Pinos, Zacatecas, Mexico

Simeon Diaz Nunez, 18, from Santa Maria Chimalapa Juchitan, Oaxaca, Mexico

Tam and Lei pleaded guilty to harboring immigrants. The government wants a seven-year prison sentence, saying the couple created a high risk of death.

Defense lawyers deny it. They say the basement was finished with two bedrooms, a kitchen and living area. The fire has been linked to careless smoking. There were no fire extinguishers, the smoke alarm was disabled and there were no emergency exits. Chairs obstructed the only stairwell.

The criminal complaint stated the victims worked 12 hours a day at Kim's Garden, six days a week for $2,000 a month.

Tam and Lei, appeared for their sentencing hearing in December but the hearing was postponed because the interpreter didn't speak Cantonese.

