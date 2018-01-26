Novi High School hosts Brighton in special-needs game

NOVI, Mich. - The Wildcats will play a unified game on Tuesday, where high school students of all abilities will play to support special education students.

As a member school of the Kensington Lakes Activities Association, the Wildcats are proud to participate in the league’s inaugural six-team Project Unified basketball schedule. In partnership with Michigan Special Olympics, it is the first league-sponsored season of interscholastic athletics involving special education students participating alongside their general education peers.

Novi High School will host Brighton High School Tuesday, in a KLAA Gold Division triple-header with freshmen and junior varsity tipping off at 4 p.m., and the varsity at 7 p.m.

“We will play a regulation-type game against a fellow KLAA school in what we want to be an exciting environment,” Novi athletic director Brian Gordon said. “We really do want to have as many people there to cheer on both our kids and the kids from Brighton. This initiative is the first of its kind where schools from the same league have come together to promote educational athletics for our special-needs kids.”

Belleville, Hartland, Northville and Plymouth are also charter members of the KLAA’s Project Unified.

The co-ed unified game is set for 5:30 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee for the games.

