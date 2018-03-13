Novi high school students ready to participate in national walkout over guns

NOVI, Mich. - Students across the country are planning to walk out of school Wednesday to honor the victims of the Parkland High School shooting last month.

Novi High School is one school in Michigan preparing to see students walk out of class Wednesday. The walkout is planned for 10 a.m.

"So (the Columbine shooting) was 19 years ago, right? April 20 marks the anniversary of Columbine. It's been 19 years and there has been very little done to actually try and prevent this from happening again," said Brenden, a 17-year-old student at Novi High School.

Noel, a 16-year-old student at Novi High School, said the plan is to walk out of school in hopes of "it never happening to us and never happening to another school again."

The Novi school administrators are struggling to find a balance between listening to their students and keeping their students safe.

"One of the concerns, quite frankly, is if our students all march outside that there would be community members or members in society at large that would come and do a counter-protest and expose our students to potential danger, and I don't want that to happen," said Novi Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews.

The students know there is not one good answer to protest, but they have a vision and know they do not want another school shooting to happen again.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.