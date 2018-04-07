Novi Home and Garden Show returns this weekend

NOVI, Mich - With consistently warm weather just around the corner, and a specialized show this weekend that will help prepare your indoor and outdoor needs, now is the time to prepare for how your home is going to look this spring and summer.

The Novi Home and Garden Show is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, this Saturday and Sunday.

The event is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It features home improvement products and services for homemade projects, as well as decorating and landscaping exhibits and experienced businesses available for consulting or hire.

Exhibitors include siding professionals, landscapers, builders, kitchen and bathroom remodelers, waterproofing experts, countertop installers, basement refinishers and more.

More than 20,000 square feet of landscaped gardens with patios, outdoor kitchens, water features and plants will be displayed. There will also be hundreds of home improvement booths featuring attic insulation, basement upgrades, shingles, siding, front doors, fences and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and children 12 and under get in for free. There is also a special "$5 after 5 p.m." special on Saturday.

There are also $1 off coupons available at Metro Detroit Dunkin Donuts locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine, the "Homestyle" section of the Detroit News, and on the Novi Home and Garden Show's Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages. A $2 off coupon is available from Great Lakes Ace Hardware.

For more information, visit novihomeshow.com.

