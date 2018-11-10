Novi man arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Highland Park police have arrested a man on charges of possessing child pornography.

Steven Hinzman, 35, is in jail, arrested after what a woman said happened on their first date.

Police began their investigation on Halloween, when a woman went to Highland Park police and told them she suspected Hinzman of drugging and sexually assaulting her the night before.

She told police she was with Hinzman at the Woodward Inn. She also said she found evidence of child pornography on his phone.

Police got a warrant to search Hinzman's home in Novi and said they found several images and videos of child pornography.

Hinzman's parents said they're skeptical of the allegations. Hinzman has not been charged for the alleged sexual assault.

Police are still working to identify the children in the images to determine if they were pictures he took , or if he downloaded them.

