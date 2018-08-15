Novi man charged after police say he confessed to killing girlfriend

NOVI, Mich. - A Novi man is being charged in connection to his girlfriend's death after police say he confessed to killing her.

Jamie Lee McManaman, 38, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her home just after 10 a.m. Monday when police and emergency personnel were conducting a welfare check. Her home is in the 26000 block of Indiana Avenue in the Novi Meadows mobile home neighborhood.

Novi police said that, after he turned himself in, Jay Allen Burnett, 34, was interviewed by investigators and confessed to killing McManaman.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death was "sharp force injuries with complications." Police said her injuries included multiple lacerations and stab wounds.

Burnett was charged with one count of first-degree homicide premeditated and punishable by imprisonment for life without the eligibility for parole, according to a release from the city of Novi.

Burnett was arraigned in 52-1 District Court in Novi. He was ordered held without bond and is expected to be taken to the Oakland County Jail on Wednesday evening.

His next court date is Aug. 22 at 9:15 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

