Novi man sentenced in deaths of 5 immigrants in house fire

Five people were killed in a house fire Jan. 31, 2016 in Novi, Mich. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Metro Detroit man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for employing five Mexican immigrants who died in a house fire.

Federal prosecutors wanted seven years in prison for Roger Tam, who owned a restaurant. But Judge Marianne Battani (Ba-TAN'-ee) said she wouldn't hold Tam and his wife responsible for the deaths at their suburban Detroit home.

A teen and four men from Mexico were in the U.S. illegally. They died in 2016 when they failed to escape a basement fire that was linked to careless smoking. Autopsies showed three had been drinking heavily.

Tam told the judge Thursday that he was "deeply heartbroken" over the deaths. The victims lived in Tam's house and were 16 years old to 23 years old.

Tam's wife, Ada Mei Lei, wasn't given a prison sentence.

The victims were:

Leonel Alvarado Rodriguez, 18, from Lagos De Marino, Jalisco, Mexico

Pablo Alvaro Encino, 23, from Ocosingo, Chiapas, Mexico

Miguel Nunez Diaz, 23, from Las Choapas, Vera Cruz, Mexico

Brayan Alexis Medina Contreras, 16, from Pinos, Zacatecas, Mexico

Simeon Diaz Nunez, 18, from Santa Maria Chimalapa Juchitan, Oaxaca, Mexico

Tam and Lei pleaded guilty to harboring immigrants. The government wants a seven-year prison sentence, saying the couple created a high risk of death.

Defense lawyers deny it. They say the basement was finished with two bedrooms, a kitchen and living area. The fire has been linked to careless smoking. There were no fire extinguishers, the smoke alarm was disabled and there were no emergency exits. Chairs obstructed the only stairwell.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 5 killed in Novi house fire; victims died of smoke, soot inhalation

The criminal complaint stated the victims worked 12 hours a day at Kim's Garden, six days a week for $2,000 a month.

Tam and Lei, appeared for their sentencing hearing in December but the hearing was postponed because the interpreter didn't speak Cantonese.

