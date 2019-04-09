News

Novi police cracking down on speeding in multiple areas

By Ken Haddad

Novi police are cracking down on speeding drivers in multiple zones this week.

Novi police chief David Molloy tweeted Tuesday, saying police have established traffic enforcement zones in the following areas:

  • East Lake Drive in northern Novi
  • Dinser Drive in western Novi

The chief said the zones were selected due to residents’ complaints of speeding vehicles on these streets. 

