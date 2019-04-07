Novi police investigating potential homicide of 21-year-old woman

NOVI, Mich. - Police are investigating a potential homicide in Novi that occurred Sunday morning.

According to authorities, just before 4:30 a.m., the Novi Police Department received a phone call from the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community. Upon arrival at the home in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive, they found the body of a 21-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second victim was found at the home, a baby who was estimated to be about 6 months old.

The baby was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Its condition is unknown.

Police said the injuries to the woman indicated it could be a potential homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

