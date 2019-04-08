Novi police release details on homicide involving 21-year-old woman

NOVI, Mich. - The Novi Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday morning homicide that happened on the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive in the Oakland Glens Mobile Home Community.

Police found a 21-year-old woman had been killed and a 6-7 month old baby was injured at the location. The victim has been identified as Tia Joe, a Novi resident.

According to the autopsy report from the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office Joe's death was caused by a gunshot wound. The infant is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

The homicide is still under investigation. If you have any information call police at 248-348-7100.

